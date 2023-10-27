Make fitness a daily habit: Vyas Hemang

Vyas Hemang a well-known actor who is known for his work in projects Scam 2003 Telgi Story, Bawaal etc is a fitness freak by nature. He engages in his training and workout schedule without fail.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Vyas talks about his fitness secrets.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Indulging in a cheat meal is a personal choice, but it’s important to enjoy it in moderation.

Favorite Exercise:

I find high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to be my favourite exercise. It’s a fantastic way to get a full-body workout and boost cardiovascular fitness.

Fruits or Juices:

I prefer whole fruits over juices. Whole fruits offer more fibre and nutrients and are a healthier choice.

Stairs or Lift:

Whenever possible, I opt for the stairs. It’s a great way to incorporate a little extra physical activity into daily routines.

Your best morning routine would comprise of:

A perfect morning routine for me includes starting the day with a glass of warm water, followed by a quick workout or yoga session, and a nutritious breakfast. It sets a positive tone for the day.

Your favorite lockdown exercise:

During lockdown, I found bodyweight exercises to be the most convenient and effective. They require minimal equipment and can be done at home.

Yoga or Weights:

I believe both yoga and weight training have their unique benefits. Yoga provides flexibility and mindfulness, while weight training helps build strength. It depends on your fitness goals.

Walking or jogging:

I enjoy both, but a brisk walk is a great way to clear my mind and stay active. Jogging is fantastic for a more intense cardio workout.

Your take on health supplements:

Health supplements can be beneficial if used as a supplement to a well-balanced diet. However, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any supplements to your routine.

Best way to burn calories:

High-intensity workouts like HIIT or cardio exercises like running and cycling are effective ways to burn calories. Consistency and maintaining a calorie deficit are key.

One tip for everyday fitness:

My top tip is to make fitness a daily habit. Even if it’s just a short workout or a walk, consistency is more important than intensity. Small, consistent efforts add up over time.