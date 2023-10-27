Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Make fitness a daily habit: Vyas Hemang

Vyas Hemang the actor who was recently seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer film Bawaal, is a fitness freak. He talks about his regimented training and workout schedule here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Oct,2023 16:37:25
Make fitness a daily habit: Vyas Hemang 864612

Vyas Hemang a well-known actor who is known for his work in projects Scam 2003 Telgi Story, Bawaal etc is a fitness freak by nature. He engages in his training and workout schedule without fail.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Vyas talks about his fitness secrets.

Read here.

Cheat Food:

Indulging in a cheat meal is a personal choice, but it’s important to enjoy it in moderation.

Favorite Exercise:

I find high-intensity interval training (HIIT) to be my favourite exercise. It’s a fantastic way to get a full-body workout and boost cardiovascular fitness.

Fruits or Juices:

I prefer whole fruits over juices. Whole fruits offer more fibre and nutrients and are a healthier choice.

Stairs or Lift:

Whenever possible, I opt for the stairs. It’s a great way to incorporate a little extra physical activity into daily routines.

Your best morning routine would comprise of:

A perfect morning routine for me includes starting the day with a glass of warm water, followed by a quick workout or yoga session, and a nutritious breakfast. It sets a positive tone for the day.

Your favorite lockdown exercise:

During lockdown, I found bodyweight exercises to be the most convenient and effective. They require minimal equipment and can be done at home.

Yoga or Weights:

I believe both yoga and weight training have their unique benefits. Yoga provides flexibility and mindfulness, while weight training helps build strength. It depends on your fitness goals.

Walking or jogging:

I enjoy both, but a brisk walk is a great way to clear my mind and stay active. Jogging is fantastic for a more intense cardio workout.

Your take on health supplements:

Health supplements can be beneficial if used as a supplement to a well-balanced diet. However, it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any supplements to your routine.

Best way to burn calories:

High-intensity workouts like HIIT or cardio exercises like running and cycling are effective ways to burn calories. Consistency and maintaining a calorie deficit are key.

One tip for everyday fitness:

My top tip is to make fitness a daily habit. Even if it’s just a short workout or a walk, consistency is more important than intensity. Small, consistent efforts add up over time.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

I feel charged up when I sing my compositions playing the guitar: Singer Aditya Kalkal 864582
I feel charged up when I sing my compositions playing the guitar: Singer Aditya Kalkal
Exclusive: Vineet Sharma joins the cast of Atul Garg's film Kashmir - Enigma of Paradise 864580
Exclusive: Vineet Sharma joins the cast of Atul Garg’s film Kashmir – Enigma of Paradise
Exclusive: After Rana Naidu on Netflix, Samarth Shandilya cast for TVF's next 864557
Exclusive: After Rana Naidu on Netflix, Samarth Shandilya cast for TVF’s next
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan's Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai 864548
Exclusive: Vaidehi Nair to play the parallel lead in Gul Khan’s Amazon miniTV series Bohat Heroine Banti Hai
I am happy that I have this vintage look as Rajmata Durgavai in Dhruv Tara: Indira Krishna 864349
I am happy that I have this vintage look as Rajmata Durgavati in Dhruv Tara: Indira Krishna
Exclusive: Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan bag Atrangii TV’s next 864377
Exclusive: Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan bag Atrangii’s next web film

Latest Stories

Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Hansika Motwani's Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals 864652
Hansika Motwani’s Quirky Style In Crop Top And Jeans, Vacay Goals
Read Latest News