My definition of fitness is maintaining good health: Rahul Sharma

Actor Rahul Sharma who plays the lead in Dangal’s show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, in the role of Rajat Chauhan is a fitness freak to the core. He relates fitness to maintaining good health and engages in workouts and exercises that keep him in great stead.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Rahul talks about his fitness secrets.

Read them here.

Cheat Food:

I really enjoy sweets, and although I can’t resist them for too long, I do my best to control myself. I like South Indian, Continental, Pizza and Pasta. I love home-cooked food, especially Rajasthani food. I avoid eating outside.

Favourite Exercise:

I enjoy exercising in the morning, especially weightlifting. I aim to complete my workout within an hour, and I do it six days a week.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

My definition of fitness is health. If your fitness activity is making you healthy, then that’s the best fitness activity you can engage in.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Working out after an hour of waking up

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Cardio Workouts and Bodyweight Workouts

Yoga Or Weights:

I like weight training more than other exercises.

Walking or Jogging:

In the evening, when I have free time, I go for a walk or jog for about an hour. This helps clear my mind and gives me a refreshing energy boost after a long day. I don’t listen to music during my workouts because I find the exercise itself to be a form of meditation.

Best way to burn calories:

Aim for regular exercise and a sustainable routine.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It’s okay not to have six-pack abs or a highly toned body, but if you are eating healthily and feeling mentally well, then that’s the best fitness you can achieve in your life

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

I’m very happy and fortunate to have a profession that requires me to be fit, healthy, and presentable. This allows me to work longer and accomplish more of what I want. It’s important to incorporate physical activity into your life to maintain this level of fitness and feel healthy inside.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Eating well matters more than exercising. I’m working long hours, and currently, I can’t exercise much, so I’m mainly focusing on my diet. I’m trying to eat healthy food, like homemade meals during the day, and I avoid eating at night. You need to be careful and stick to a healthy diet.