My morning routine consists of 45 minutes of meditation followed by Yoga: Akshay Bindra

Dashing young actor Akshay Bindra who recently won the limelight with his participation in the reality show Temptation Island, is a fitness freak. He has his hard ways of being fit and maintains a rigorous workout schedule.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Akshay talks about his fitness mantras, his favourite exercise, and much more about his daily lifestyle when it comes to fitness.

Read on to know more on his fitness regime in this fitness segment on IWMBuzz.com.

Cheat Food:

Chhole Bhature.

Favourite Exercise:

Legs/ leg day.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

To be fit, and healthy so that the results make you look good.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits.

Stairs or lift:

Stairs.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

45 minutes of meditation and yoga.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

Surya Namaskar.

Yoga Or Weights:

Both.

Walking or Jogging:

Walking.

Your take on health supplements:

Everything is fine but has to be within limits, and should be advised by a professional. It shouldn’t be randomly taken after seeing someone else, or after seeing it online or watching a video on social media.

Best way to burn calories:

Dieting, eating the right food and home-cooked food.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It is a must for me (Smiles).

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Be healthy and fit, and I already have an amazing body, can’t ask for more (Winks and Smiles).

One tip for everyday fitness:

Eat clean, home-cooked food and do any kind of physical exercise at least for 30 minutes.