Sneak Peek Into Hina Khan’s Fitness Freak Goa Vacation With Beach View

Hina Khan is undoubtedly enjoying the best moments of her life right now. After getting married to the love of her life, Rocky Jaiswal, the newlywed is enjoying their time vacationing in Goa. However, amidst the fun-filled moments and hopes for delicious food, the actress didn’t put her fitness on the back burner but made it a priority, practicing yoga on her vacation.

Hina Khan shared photos from her Goa vacation, where she is seen practicing yoga, celebrating International Yoga Day today. The actress didn’t hesitate to embrace fitness and inspired fans to never give up on their own fitness goals. Her Yoga positions hint at her flexibility and her passion for a healthy lifestyle.

The actress was diagnosed with 3rd stage breast cancer, which she announced last year in June. And it has been a year the actress has been fighting the disease and is on the path to recovery. Her journey fighting the big disease has inspired many.

Hina Khan is a popular Indian actress who gained fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also appeared in shows such as Kasauti Zindagi Key 2, Naagin, and others. She has also been part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Recently, she was seen in Shinda Shinda No Papa and Griha Laxmi.