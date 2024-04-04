Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Check out Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma, a cute couple celebrating their one-month wedding anniversary and heading towards fitness goals. Please take a look at their latest picture below.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married last month in Jaipur, marking a wonderful and memorable celebration of their love and dedication. The couple, who dated for 13 years before marrying, smashed expectations with their wedding celebrations. Surbhi and Karan are enjoying their married life and flaunting their newlywed status in front of the media. She recently uploaded an Instagram story as the couple celebrates their one-month wedding anniversary and achieved huge fitness goals together.

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma’s Latest Gym Look Appearance-

The couple completes their one-month wedding anniversary, and she shared a picture of herself with her hubby Karan Sharma on Instagram. In the picture, Surbhi combines comfort and style while opting for a gym outfit. This time, she wore a black and white printed round neckline and a half-sleeved knot-tied shirt that flaunted her toned midriff. And she paired them with multi-colored high-waisted shorts.

To elevate her overall gym look with a messy ponytail. She opted for a natural look as she went for a no-makeup look. The diva paired her outfit with rings, a smartwatch, red socks, and black and white shoes. On the other hand, Karan Sharma opts for a black round neckline, sleeves printed waistline T-shirt, and black and white shorts with red ¾ inner pants paired with white socks, black-white shoes, and a black cap. In the pictures, Surbhi took a selfie as she gave him a gift to work out and to manage his laze.

