Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Check out Divyanka Tripathi, who posted a throwback video of herself in martial arts. Have a look below.

Divyanka Tripathi is a household name and a well-known television personality. Aside from her remarkable acting abilities, the actress is recognized for her love of adventure and action films. She has repeatedly indicated interest in doing such initiatives. Indeed, Divyanka is frequently heard discussing adventures and challenging herself. She is active on social media like Instagram; she shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life, including BTS moments, travel adventures, and glimpses of her daily routine. The telly star has shared a throwback video in which she is seen in the latest action mode on Instagram.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Martial Arts Skills Appearance-

The diva shared a video of herself showcasing her stunning martial arts skills. The actress donned a green military printed round neckline, half-sleeves, T-shirt and paired with black high-waisted ¾ length pants. She fashioned her hair in a puffed ponytail hairstyle. The diva applied nude matte makeup with pink lips. She paired her outfit with black socks and blue and orange shoes.

In the video, we can see her performing a few defensive moves. Her serious demeanor and battling energy are so outstanding that we can’t help but notice them. The ‘Jawan’ title track playing in the background excites the situation’s intensity while performing.

