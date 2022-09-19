Rajat Dahiya the talented actor has been showing off his physique and stylish body with elan in the Zee TV show Sanjog. As per the character requirement, Rajat shed extra kilos to be in the perfect shape to play the role.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Rajat talks about his fitness choices.

Cheat Food:

Since I am on diet, I go for a cheat meal once a week or 10 days. That can be a Burger or Fries, or a slice of Pizza.

Favourite Exercise:

I love doing Functional Training. It is a composition of a lot of exercises like Burpees, Squads, Spider Walk, Pullups, Pushups etc. All are bodyweight exercises.

The purpose of exercise for you is:

It boosts my confidence as an actor. Helps me stay in shape. The main goal of the course is fitness.

Fruit or juices:

Fruits

Stairs or lift:

Stairs

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Getting up, having my one-litre water, starting my routine in a simple way. Having my breakfast. I follow a simple routine start to my day.

Your favourite lockdown exercise:

I loved jogging during the lockdown.

Yoga Or Weights:

I would prefer Yoga. But for the role I am presently playing, I need a body that needs more than what Yoga can give me. So I indulge in weights.

Walking or Jogging:

Both.

Your take on health supplements:

We can take basic supplements like protein, fish oil etc. It is fine to take them in limited quantity.

Best way to burn calories:

Working out, by having a routine, and eating the correct meal at the correct time.

Your take on six-pack abs:

It is not mandatory for me. Having a flat torso helps me in my profession. But the basic idea is to stay fit. If you get it, flaunt it.

Any personal goals in mind with regards to fitness:

Right now, to be in the best shape and portray the best body-wise and performance-wise, for my role of Gopal in Sanjog.

One tip for everyday fitness:

Stick to a routine. Give your body time and you will see results.