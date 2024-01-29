Check out Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s ‘white house’

Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s ‘White House’ stands as a testament to their love, shared dreams, and a shared sense of style. The couple embarked on a new journey together, not just in marriage but also in a new residence in Mumbai in 2021. Nestled in the heart of Oshiwara, Ankita and Vicky’s home, aptly named The White House, is a stunning 5,000 square foot property that radiates elegance and sophistication.

Originally an 8 BHK, the couple decided to transform their space into a more intimate 5 BHK, showcasing their personal taste and style. The entire residence, from walls to artefacts, furnishings to embellishments, is draped in the pristine color white. Ankita shares the rationale behind the name, stating, “We call our home the White House since the décor features the color white at every nook and cranny.”

Vicky Jain, a businessman, had harbored the dream of owning a house in Mumbai for years. The couple made this dream a reality when they moved into their new abode on June 10, 2021. Remarkably, Jain had purchased the apartment on the 19th floor as a birthday gift to Ankita as her birth date is 19th, adding a unique and sentimental touch to their residence. The balcony is adorned with an array of lamps, hanging flower arrangements, small fairy lights, and other decorative items. Carpets, rugs, wall colors, and furniture have all been carefully selected, creating an ambiance that is both exceptional and ideal.

Ankita, known for her roles in projects like Manikarnika, shared her thoughts on the spaciousness of their new home. She humorously notes, “Our bedroom in Mumbai is the size of his bathroom in Bilaspur. I am very happy with this space. It is quite huge and I get tired walking around the house from one room to another. I think I have definitely lost a few kilos since the time we moved here (Laughs).”