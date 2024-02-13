Here’s What Divyanka Tripathi Find Calming, Check Out

The ever-charming Divyanka Tripathi is a home-sick kind of person. She embraces homemaking with fashion, and she finds joy in the smallest things in life. Her Instagram post is a buffet of her moody days, sometimes spending time reading while something cooking something delicious. However, today, she is not doing the usual things she does, but sometimes that makes her feel calm, and that is farming.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday morning, Divyanka dropped photos showcasing her morning motivation. This day, the actress indulged herself in farming. In the photos, she can be seen planting small plants and organizing them beautifully. The coolest thing was her attire as a gardener in a long green anarkali, which she styled with a bucket hat. Her fashion sense is always something new and cool. And Divyanka looks so into gardening.

Expressing further, Divyanka, in her caption, reveals that she is planting a Betel plant that she bought from her hometown, Bhopal, and also expressed that she finds gardening. In her caption, she wrote, “Farmer at work…

The plant I’m giving support to is Betel (Paan) that I got from Bhopal home. Sharing a glimpse of our tiny indoor home garden that my green fingers keep tending to. Do you find gardening calming like I do?”

Did you like Divyanka Tripathi’s calming technique? Please share your thoughts with us.