Ami Trivedi the talented and versatile actress who is presently seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the role of Manjiri lives in her dream house.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ami talks about her house and its decor.

Check them here.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My balcony which I like a lot. I can see the sun rise and set from that place. It is an amazing feeling to watch the transition of the day.

What should your dream house look like?

A warm house. My son and I keep talking about how our dream house needs to be. A house on a nice little hilltop, with clear sky seen probably. Having said this, I live in my dream house, with my husband, son and family.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I am a person who likes warm colours. I love the darkish tones, my husband likes brighter colours. He likes the colour white.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

None. I love my house.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My parents. I will want them to stay with me forever. Otherwise, my family will have my husband, son and in-laws.

What should your window view look like?

Mountains. I love to see pines, conifers, snowfall etc.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I don’t have any part in my house like that.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

To keep the house organized and clean. I trust my husband with the decor.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I don’t like posters in my house. But if I have to, they would be something to do with Nature.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

I get inspired whenever I see a house in the mountains.

Wallpaper or paint?

Both.