I wish to have a lavish walk-in wardrobe and a fully stocked pantry in my house: Parakh Madan

Versatile actress Parakh Madan is known for her powerful portrayals on TV. Recently she has joined the cast of Sony TV’s new show Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon. She has wonderful ideas when it comes to designing her house with the best of decor.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Parakh Madan talks about her home and its decor. She also talks about the decor she will prefer to have in her dream house.

Read on.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My reading corner is where I spend a major portion of my free time.

What should your dream house look like?

Chic, modern, minimalistic with clean lines, sophisticated decor and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto a big balcony.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Rigidly neutral colours like grey, brown and cream.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I wouldn’t want anyone else’s home, but I do like Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s home in Delhi.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My family and closest friends.

What should your window view look like?

A sea view would be ideal.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like all parts of my house.

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My up-cycled craftwork, and lots of pictures with family and friends in pretty frames.

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

I’m not a poster person.

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

A lavish walk-in wardrobe and a fully stocked pantry are things I desire, which I’ve seen in many movies and TV shows.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint.