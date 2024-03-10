Inside Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Dreamy & Luxurious House In Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain never miss a chance to buzz in the headlines. Whether they are snapped together at a party or a cozy and vibrant dinner date with each other, the couple often share details about their life on social media, and so did they share a glimpse of their new home in Mumbai, where they shifted in 2021. The visuals of the house are of a dreamy heaven with luxury.

1) Grand Living Room

Ankit and Vicky’s choice of walls and furniture perfectly blends dreamy allure with a classy touch. The round mirror looks attractive, while the white couches, tables, and walls create a divine appearance. The bubble-shaped lights create a mesmerizing glimpse. Once you enter the house, you will be lost in the divine white ambiance.

2) Artistically Crafted Walls

Can you notice the small details on the wall behind Ankit in this picture? In the dreamy allure of white, the enchanting craft symbolizes excellent craftsmanship—each corner of the house has a separate story to tell.

3) Green Plants And Round Sofas

What makes Ankita and Vicky’s home more attractive is the white round sofas, which give it a luxurious appearance. In contrast, with the refreshes of green plants, the house looks nothing short of a heaven.

4) Lightings

Lighting adds to a room’s mood. The huge bubble lights are the best thing in the hall room, but the small LED lights wrapping the plants create oh-so-breathtaking visuals. Ankita and Vicky’s home is a dreamy place that everyone wants to build.

5) Cosy Bed & Mirror Closet

Talking about Ankita’s bedroom, like the rest of the home, the theme is all white. There is a cozy white bed with a matching carpet. What caught our attention was the mirrored closet that creates wow moments. The beautiful chandelier is like the cherry on the cake.

