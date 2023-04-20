ADVERTISEMENT
My expensive guitar is my priceless contribution to home decor: Fahmil Khan, Singer

Singer Fahmil Khan talks about his home and its decor.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Apr,2023 14:30:44
Singer Fahmil Khan, who began his career with Hindi songs like Kahani Suno, Mujhko Mila De, Kehta Hai Dil among others, is a family man. Fahmil has also acted in his Punjabi songs Beparwaiyan’ and ‘Maahi Mera’ which are a hit now. Famil has a keen eye for home decor and we took interest in his passion.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Fahmil talks about his home and its decor.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The music room

What should your dream house look like?

Modern and open

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

Muted shades

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

Mannat

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

Family/friends

What should your window view look like?

Anything with a clear sky view

Which part of your house you don’t like?

Bathroom

What will be your priceless contribution to the decor?

My most-priced guitar

If you have to stick posters in your house, what posters will you stick?

Quotes and images related to music and life

Any idea for home decor that you ever got after watching anything? (Can be a movie, ad, poster, web series, friend’s house etc)

Electric fireplace

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

