Samridhii Shukla reveals about her dream house

The young beauty, Samridhii Shukla, who is known for playing the female protagonist Saavi in the Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, is in love with her house, and hence she got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed her favourite corner in the house, dream house, and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

My study table, it’s the most peaceful corner with my lamp on it. It’s where I sit and sip my coffee or green tea and write in my diary.

What should your dream house look like?

A house in a high rise building with French balcony and lots of access to sunlight and breeze. Overlooking lots and lots of greenery.

What color combination would you like to paint your house?

I love the color white, I would probably paint it all white.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

I saw a segment where Zendaya showed her house, the best part was the indoor garden she had, it was absolutely beautiful.

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

My dear friend and talented actor Khushboo Atre, her energy and excitement would make my house livelier.

What should your window view look like?

Overlooking lots of greenery.

Which part of your house you don’t like?

I like every corner of my house since I curated it myself but I don’t like it when it gets all messy and I don’t have the time to clean.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint, and maybe some corners could do paint and wallpaper.