Siblings Siddharth Nigam And Abhishek Nigam Move Into Their New Home; Check Family’s Puja Pics

It’s a happy time for the Nigam family!! They are indulging in auspicious and religious moments as they move into their new home. Yes, pictures on the internet are surfacing of the brothers Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam indulging in puja and family time in their new abode. The brothers are seen doing puja in their house along with their mother, Vibha Nigam. They are dressed in ethnic wear, which makes them look all the more dashing.

Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam Move Into Their New Home

Nigam Brothers made their mother proud today by buying a house in Mumbai. Siddarth shared a glimpse of their house on Instagram while performing a puja and happily took pictures with his mother. The happiness on their mother’s face makes it clear how proud she is of her hardworking children.

As we know, Siddharth and Abhishek are actors known for their prolific acting. Abhishek is presently seen in the Sony TV show Pukaar—Dil Se Dil Tak, while Siddharth, who is known for his portrayals in TV shows such as Aladdin—Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Hero Gaayab Mode On, etc., will be seen in the web series Blue Tick.

Abhishek and Siddharth are seen wearing similar golden-colored kurtas with white pants. Their mother is also dressed in a twinning golden zari saree. The three of them have worn a chunri, which was given as part of the blessings during the puja and havan.

You can check the pictures here.

Courtesy: Instagram

We wish the Nigam family all the very best in their new abode!!