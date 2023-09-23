Sonakshi Sinha Gives New Home Tour In Checkered Pant Suit and Printed Co ord Set, See Photos

The well-known Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha recently purchased a new home in Mumbai’s Bandra. This new home is lavish, with a beautiful view of the Bandra-Worli sea link. And it is worth up to 11 crores. After announcing the news earlier this month, Sonakshi gave a tour of her new home on her latest Instagram dump.

Sneak Peek Into Sonakshi Sinha’s New Home

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi Sinha treats her fans with a sneak peek into her new lavish home. She shared the images from all the parts of her home, from the aesthetic hall room and cozy balcony to the custom bedroom, wardrobe, gym area, and more. She also thanked the interior designers Rajiv Parekh, Ekta & Maithili. In the caption, she wrote, “Thank you @redrajiv @eeks25 @redarchitects for turning my dream home into a reality.”

Sonakshi along with the her home tour give her fans trendy fashion goals in a pant suit and co ord set. In the images, she can be seen wearing a multi-color bossy three-piece pant suit, including a white crop top with a matching jacket and pants. Her minimal makeup and toe-point heels uplifted her overall glam. She also posed wearing a white shirt crop top with a blue digital print and a matching printed skirt. And her minimal glam completes her look.

