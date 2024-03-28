Lifestyle | Home Decor

Gauri Khan designed Ananya Panday's 1,100-square-foot apartment to be airy, breezy, and peaceful. Take a look at the video below.

Actor Ananya Panday recently gave a tour of her Mumbai home, designed by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior designer, Gauri Khan. The actor purchased the home in November last year and posted photos on social media. Today, she took herself on a tour to show her luxurious apartment of 1,100. Have a look at the video below.

Ananya Panday’s Mumbai’s First Home Appearance-

In the video, she first shows her airy living room with a beige and white combination. The wall is designed with handwritten notes, and she shows her dining area with a round table, four chairs, plants for decoration, and a marble ring pendant lamp. In the next appearance, she sees the TV room, where she spent her whole time. She shows an off-white couch, sunflower-printed wallpaper, two greyish-white comfy chairs, and a center table. There is a balcony with a greenery view and natural light.

In the next appearance, she showed her classy TV unit with a bookshelf, a glimpse of the kitchen with white cabinets, marble, and tiles, an open closet full of clothes and branded bags, and a huge dressing room with white and beige room shades. She also gave a tour of high heels, a shelf full of trophies and perfumes, and a Marshall wireless Bluetooth speaker with a designer wall.

