Handsome hunk Sidharth Banerjee, who rose to fame with his exceptional acting talent in projects like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ikyawann, and Punyashlok Ahilyabai, is in love with his house. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our home décor segment and revealed his favourite corner in the house, dream house and more.

Which is your favourite corner in your house?

The balcony in my living room. It has a beautiful view of the sea and is a great place to just sit in peace and do nothing.

What should your dream house look like?

Anywhere would be great as long as I stay with my family and have huge guestrooms for my friends.

What colour combination would you like to paint your house?

I love pastel colours but for the exterior the combination of white and velvet red is ideal.

Which celebrity house would you want to be yours?

If we are dreaming then why not dream for the best… SRK’s Mannat

Who will be the first guest that you would call after designing your dream house?

A small gathering of my closest friends

What should your window view look like?

A view of the beach just like my current place

Which part of your house you don’t like?

The bathrooms in Mumbai flats should be bigger.

Wallpaper or paint?

Paint on three walls and wallpaper on the 4th