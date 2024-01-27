“2 years married, 730 days of countless memories…” Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrate marriage anniversary

Television and film actress Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, January 27. The couple, who tied the knot two years ago, marked the special occasion with heartfelt messages on social media. Mouni took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of pictures from their enchanting wedding ceremony.

In her Instagram post, the actress expressed her love for Suraj with a touch of humor, stating, “2 years married, 730 days of countless memories, & 63,072,000 seconds of me talking and you pretending to listen. Happy anniversary baby. Wuv you!” The post resonated with fans, garnering admiration for the couple’s journey and the candid glimpse into their relationship.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s celebration of their second wedding anniversary is not only a personal milestone for the couple but also a moment cherished by their admirers who flooded the comments section with warm wishes and congratulations. As the couple continues to embark on their journey together, fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses of their blissful moments.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged wedding vows on January 27, 2022, following both Malayali and Bengali traditions. Their journey began in 2019 when they first crossed paths in Dubai, and after three years of building their connection, they decided to embark on the marital journey surrounded by their closest friends and family. The couple celebrated their union through two distinct wedding ceremonies – one adhering to Malayali customs and the other a lavish Bengali affair.

Originating from diverse backgrounds, Suraj Nambiar, born to Jain parents in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Mouni Roy, hailing from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, beautifully blended their cultural roots in the celebration of their love. The groom, Suraj Nambiar, is recognized as an Indian businessman and investment banker based in Dubai.