Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain slay in romantic couple photoshoot

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, known for their enduring love story, recently graced the sets of Dance Deewane for a special Bigg Boss episode, capturing hearts with their presence and a captivating photoshoot. The couple, who gained fame through their appearance on Bigg Boss 17, showcased their timeless bond in a series of stunning photographs, shared by Ankita on her Instagram account.

In the shared snapshots, Ankita exuded elegance in a white saree adorned with delicate lace detailing, paired with a matching long-sleeved blouse. Her ensemble was accentuated by an exquisite red neckpiece, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. Ankita’s wavy hairdo complemented her attire flawlessly, enhancing her natural beauty.

Beside her stood Vicky Jain, radiating charm in a dashing ensemble. He opted for a smart combination of a blue shirt, matching trousers, and a stylish green jacket, exuding confidence and sophistication. Together, Ankita and Vicky epitomized grace and style, capturing the essence of their enduring love story.

Accompanying the captivating images was a poignant caption penned by Ankita herself, reflecting on the essence of relationships. She wrote, “Relationships must be like islands, one must accept them for what they are here and now, within their limits – islands, surrounded and interrupted by the sea, and continually visited and abandoned by the tides.” Their commitment to each other, evident in every frame, reaffirms the belief in the power of love to conquer all obstacles, making them an epitome of true love.