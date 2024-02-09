Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain redefine couple goals with elegance and love

Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been setting the bar high for couple goals, and their recent Instagram post is a testament to their undeniable chemistry and style. The actress took to social media to share new photos with Vicky, showcasing their love and elegance.

In the photos, Ankita shines in a stunning red Banarasi saree, adorned with a golden border that accentuates her grace and poise. Paired with heavy golden jewelry and a traditional red chooda adorning her hand, Ankita exudes timeless beauty and sophistication. Her choice of a red bindi adds a touch of tradition to her ensemble, completing her captivating look. Meanwhile, Vicky complements Ankita’s radiance in a sleek black co-ord set featuring grey stripes, paired with black shoes. His understated yet stylish attire perfectly complements Ankita’s traditional attire.

But beyond their impeccable fashion sense, it’s the caption that truly captures the essence of their relationship. Ankita’s heartfelt words, “Even though we never said it to each other.. WE KNEW❤️,” speak volumes about the depth of their bond and understanding.

Ankita, who on the recently concluded show Bigg Boss 17 had hinted about taking a break from their marriage or seeking a divorce, has clarified the matter. Speaking with news agency PTI, the actor said she should have been more sensible. Ankita said that she thinks her relationship with her husband Vicky Jain has become stronger after what they went through on the show.