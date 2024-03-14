Celebrating Love: Exclusive Photos From Surbhi Chandna’s Mehendi And Haldi Ritual

On March 2, popular television actress Surbhi Chandna married her longtime partner Karan Sharma in Jaipur in front of friends and family. The actress is now posting photos of one day before her wedding day on Instagram, highlighting her bright yet elegant wedding celebration. Surbhi’s most recent photos offer a glimpse inside her bright haldi and mehendi celebration.

Surbhi Chandna’s Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony Appearance-

The television diva posted a picture on Instagram of her enjoying her Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The diva appeared in a pink, red, and blue halter-neckline, sleeveless blouse with an attached blue tasseled and paired with a purple and sequin embellished high-waisted flared floor-length skirt. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted braided and rested wavy hairstyle. The diva opted for minimal makeup with shimmery eyeshadow and brown matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings, silver rings, and purple shoes. In the pictures, the diva and Karan Sharma shared a candid picture with her family members. In the next appearance, she revealed her full outfit. The diva is seen dancing with her family members. Lastly, she flaunts her stunning dance moves with a graceful smile.

