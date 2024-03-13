Dynamic Duo Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya’s Radiant Chemistry In Stunning Attire

In the TV world, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are a celebrated couple. They exude captivating chemistry both on and off-screen. The couple often shares glimpses from their personal and professional lives. This time, the couple impressed fans with their amazing fashion sense in the latest photos.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka posted a set of pictures of herself posing with her husband. In the first click, the actress can be seen posing together dressed in vibrant ensembles. They look so adorable in the picture that we can’t take our eyes off them. Their chemistry, energy, and positivity are just amazing.

Divyanka rocks her princess look in a low-neckline fishtail gown featuring an off-shoulder pattern with the bodycon bodice. The intricate motif and threadwork look amazing. She keeps it simple with her minimalistic makeup. The long dangles, diamond bracelet, and ring sealed her look perfectly. The statement handbag adds an extra dose of sophistication.

On the other hand, Vivek wore an electric blue coordinated set, including a white T-shirt underneath the blue blazer and matching pants. Their beautiful smiles steal attention. In the other photos, Divyanka showcases her charm in striking poses in front of the camera.

