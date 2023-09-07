Lifestyle | Love and Relationships

I like Teejay's spiritual nature the most: Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu make for a romantic couple. They are into their happy married life with three daughters. In a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Karanvir talks about love and relationship.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Sep,2023 15:05:49
Power couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in the year 2006. As per reports, it is stated that Karanvir and Teejay met at a church in Bandra. They offered prayers and met through a mutual friend. This was the start of an amazing love journey which blossomed with time. After many conversations and deliberations, the teenage love of the couple grew big. It is believed that Bohra proposed to his girl on the stairs of the church. Today, they are in a happy married life with three daughters, Raya Bella Bohra, Vienna Bohra and Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra.

They respect each other, understand each other’s goodness as well as weakness, and have been through thicks and thins together!! Karanvir and Teejay are the perfect example of a couple finding love for life in their soulmates.

In a candid chat with Karanvir Bohra, he answers for the Love and Relationship Segment at IWMBuzz.com where he talks about Teejay.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be? Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Beelse which means she is Beautiful, Elegant and Sexy.

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

Nothing I would want to change in Teejay. She is perfect the way she is!!

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

Her spiritual nature is what I like the most about her.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai

Who is more annoying between you two?

Me, no, she, no no, me, me, me (smiles)

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

Me always, me!!

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Candle light dinner

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

Sweetie is my nickname for her.

Who says sorry first?

Me, always me, even when Teejay is at fault.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

Me

The love song that signifies her or made for her:

Beautiful In My Eyes, By Joshua Kadison

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

Well, say ‘Sorry’ even when it is not your fault.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

