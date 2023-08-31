I love the fact that Luis wants to help people in need: Meghna Naidu

Actress Meghna Naidu and her husband Luis Miguel Reis are one happy in love couple who understand each other to the ‘T’ and have immense love and respect for each other. Luis is a tennis player by profession. Meghna and Luis married in the year 2016.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Meghna Naidu talks about her husband and their happily married life.

If you had to use just one word to describe your partner, what would it be?

Sexy, beautiful or elegant?

Would be unfair to use just 1 word for Luis. He is very sexy, has a beautiful heart and is super elegant & charming man.

Given a chance, what would be the one thing you would change about your partner?

Nothing I would really change. But maybe some tweaking would help when it comes to his training… Would like him to incorporate some yoga and meditation in his lifestyle along the way.

What is it that you like the most about your partner?

I love that he gives with all his heart. He is a very giving person and likes to help people as much as he can. I love that he loves to help people in need, be it anyone and also the fact that he treats everyone as one.

What was it about your partner that caught your attention when you met for the first time?

His hair is what caught my attention the first time and not only mine but everyone who meets him always talks about his long beautiful hair… Have you seen it? It is longer than mine now haha.

Which song makes you think about your partner?

We have our list of songs that we both listen to all the time and ONE LOVE by Bob Marley will always be the song that reminds me of him.

Who is more annoying between you two?

I definitely am the more annoying one of the two. I am sure many will be ready to vouch for that for sure who is as a couple.

Who initiated the first kiss amongst you two?

I think it was mutual because we both were super attracted and liked each other. So we both were surely not hesitant about the first kiss.

Candle Night Dinner or Stroll By The Beach?

Stroll by the beach any day or at any given time. Frankly we do a lot of candle light dinners by the beach on our holidays and it was on one such candle lit dinner in Thailand that he even proposed to me.

What do you call your partner by – (Baby, Honey, Sweetie, Cutie)?

We both call each other Batataaaaa hahaha… Yes it is true. The nick name was first given to me by his dad because my father in law loved the way I said batataaa every time I saw chips.

Who says sorry first?

We are both not shy about admitting who is wrong or who went overboard in a disagreement. So either one of us generally end up accepting our mistake and immediately forget about it and start afresh.

Who is most likely to forget something important?

Has to be me… I am kind of the sloppy one sometimes and can forget the most important thing to do or most important document to carry or forget a date for that matter.

One ‘happy in love’ success mantra?

love can’t have Ego, Disrespect, Who is better than who kind of thoughts. If you have none of the above then Love is going to be happy and Happiness is going to be a part of your love for each other. As we both always say this One life live it and make the most of each passing day together.