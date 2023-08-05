ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu

Meghna Naidu who is a popular actress and singer is happy to be celebrating Friendship Day with her closest friend, her husband. In a candid chat, she talks about how friends have mattered to her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Aug,2023 17:35:02
#HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu 840856

Prolific actor and dancer Meghna Naidu is happy to have found a friend cum lifetime companion in her husband Luis Miguel Reis. For her, friends value a lot and she believes that they can inspire and bring about success in an individual. As we know, International Friendship Day is celebrated on 6 August. On the occasion of this special moment, Meghna talks about how friends have mattered to her in her life.

Says Meghna, “I have very few close friends who I am in touch with daily and they are my core. I don’t let many people into my inner circle very easily. My friends are just like me – MAD in short. We all have the same kind of sense of humour and also understand each other’s silences.”

“I trust my friends with all my heart and they are the ones who have stood by me through thick and thin, good times and bad times. So in short a true friend is that person who celebrates you and your life with you all the time,” states Meghna.

On her husband being her great friend, Meghna opens up, “My husband is my biggest secret keeper and biggest strength and biggest cheerleader. He has all the attributes you need a friend to have. I am blessed to have someone I can share everything with without having to think twice. I will be celebrating Friendship Day with my only best friend who lives with me 24/7 – MY HUSBAND.”

Wishing all our readers a Very Happy Friendship Day!!

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur 840826
Music is the best therapy one can get: Parineeta Borthakur
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame 840824
#HappyFriendshipDay: My friends keep me real and motivated: Gulki Joshi of Maddam Sir fame
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh 840752
I am only watching the show Bigg Boss OTT 2 for Manisha Rani: Akshara Singh
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame 840656
#HappyFriendshipDay: Words cannot explain the bond I share with my friends: Madalsa Sharma of Anupamaa fame
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma 840365
#HappyFriendshipDay: I have found a good friend in Arjun Bijlani: Nikki Sharma
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma 840361
#HappyFriendshipDay: I can be completely honest and in my true real self with my friend: Paridhi Sharma
Latest Stories
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey 840860
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Fame Malvika Raaj Gets Engaged To Her Boyfriend In Turkey
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive 840846
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets aggressive
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High 840852
The Moving Vimanam Heaps The Melodrama Mountain High
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble 840844
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva and family in trouble
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan 840840
Faltu Spoiler: Tanisha works on her scheming plan
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad 840834
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba draws a beautiful sketch of Angad
Read Latest News