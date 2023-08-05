HappyFriendshipDay: My husband is my closest friend: Meghna Naidu

Prolific actor and dancer Meghna Naidu is happy to have found a friend cum lifetime companion in her husband Luis Miguel Reis. For her, friends value a lot and she believes that they can inspire and bring about success in an individual. As we know, International Friendship Day is celebrated on 6 August. On the occasion of this special moment, Meghna talks about how friends have mattered to her in her life.

Says Meghna, “I have very few close friends who I am in touch with daily and they are my core. I don’t let many people into my inner circle very easily. My friends are just like me – MAD in short. We all have the same kind of sense of humour and also understand each other’s silences.”

“I trust my friends with all my heart and they are the ones who have stood by me through thick and thin, good times and bad times. So in short a true friend is that person who celebrates you and your life with you all the time,” states Meghna.

On her husband being her great friend, Meghna opens up, “My husband is my biggest secret keeper and biggest strength and biggest cheerleader. He has all the attributes you need a friend to have. I am blessed to have someone I can share everything with without having to think twice. I will be celebrating Friendship Day with my only best friend who lives with me 24/7 – MY HUSBAND.”

Wishing all our readers a Very Happy Friendship Day!!