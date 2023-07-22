Love means sharing an eternal bond with a soul: Guneet Sharma

Young star Guneet Sharma, who rose to fame with his acting chops in shows like Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga and Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is currently seen in Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

It should be such that I and my partner are moving out to a place that is very serene. I would want to spend amazing quality time with her, know each other more intensely and make some romantic wonderful memories to be cherished forever.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Veer Zara, Hum Apke Hain Kaun

What is your dream date destination?

On a cruise with music

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Tum bilkul meri maa jaisi ho

What does love mean to you:

Love means sharing an eternal bond with a soul which gives one another a true and immense feeling of peace. An unbreakable bond. Uplifting each other in every phase of life.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I would want beauty with a brain.

