My dream date destination would be Spain: Udit Shukla

Handsome hunk Udit Shukla, rose to prominence with the character of Vikram in the Channel V’s popular show Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year, has also acted in TV shows like Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Rangrasiya.

The actor is currently playing the role of Kiran Sawant in popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

I always love a beachside candlelight dinner with my wife.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein

What is your dream date destination?

Spain

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t use patao line.

What does love mean to you:

Love is everything. Anything done without love is fake and worthless

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Beauty with brain.

