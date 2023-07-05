My favourite romantic movie is Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Karan Sharma

Karan Sharma, who was seen in TV shows Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Sasural Simar Ka 2, got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our love and relationship segment and revealed his dream date destination, favourite romantic movie, and more.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be sitting in a beachside restaurant with a sunset view, having a drink with your partner maybe coffee or wine whatever she loves. That’s what my dream date would look like.

Your favourite romantic movie?

My favourite romantic movie is DDLJ. The way SRK expresses his love and the purity of love shown in that film is what I love the most.

What is your dream date destination?

Any place that both of us love and are happy to be at.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I don’t have any favourite patao line as such, never had the need to use it. But now since you are asking, I can ask, ‘Do you know Salsa’ because I have learnt Salsa and not many girls know how to dance. So maybe if they don’t know Salsa, I can add another catchy line like ‘I will teach you, don’t worry’. So this could be my patao line, ‘Do you know Salsa’.

What does love mean to you?

I think Love for me is Love. I mean, how to define or express love? Love is a feeling of trust, basically, when you trust someone and feel comfortable with someone to express your bad days or good days or whatever is happening in your life, if you’re comfortable sharing everything with your partner without worrying about being judged, so that is the feeling of love for me. Love is where you don’t feel you are separate, you feel you are one, and you can say anything, and you can express yourself fully and truly without any hesitation; that’s love for me.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

In Bollywood, perfect example of couple goals are SRK and Gauri Khan.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I prefer and would like my partner to be a beauty with brain, definitely, brain gets priority. Of course, the girl should be beautiful, but without brains, I will not go ahead with that girl, so yes, brain wins.