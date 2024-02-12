Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding invitation leaked

The wedding bells are ringing louder as the much-awaited union of Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani draws closer. The couple, who have been the talk of the town with their romance, are all set to tie the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa. The wedding preparations have kicked off in full swing, with both families busy arranging every detail to make this special day truly memorable.

Adding to the excitement, the adorable invitation card of Rakul and Jackky has gone viral on the internet, giving us a glimpse into the couple’s elegant yet playful style. The initial page of the invitation exudes a charming floral theme, with a delightful combination of pink and blue hues. A serene white couch, adorned with blue and white cushions, serves as the focal point against a backdrop of white brick walls. At the center of it all is the couple’s logo, accompanied by their playful hashtag, ‘ABDONOBHAGNA-NI’.

Turning the page, we are greeted with details about the Pheras ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The image portrays a regal mandap setup, hinting at the grandeur and tradition that will accompany this sacred union. What makes this wedding even more special is the choice of location. Goa holds a significant place in Rakul and Jackky’s hearts, as it is where their love story began.