Rakul Preet Singh Creates Timeless Memories, Poses With ‘Special Someone’ Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani recently celebrated their happy three months of marriage. For this special occasion, the duo jetted to Fiji Island, and ever since they landed on the vacation spot, the couple has been treating fans with the insights from their vacation together, whether witnessing the sunset or embarking on an adventurous journey on Trek and more. In addition to Fiji vacation dairies, the actress shared new photos, creating memories with her husband.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Pose With Husband Jackky Bhagnani

Delighting her fans with romance-filled snapshots from their vacation, the actress shared photos of her and Jackky, showcasing their undeniable chemistry. In the first click, the couple is seen cuddling on a beach, surrounded by lush trees, and a picturesque sitting area. Their smiles are infectious, radiating their love for each other. In the next click, they playfully pose with a flower on their heads, a moment that was adored by the locals.

Jackky Bhagnani, looking dapper in an all-pink comfy co-ord set, is seen enjoying a serene sea ride, basking in the beauty of the surroundings. Rakul, in her caption, beautifully expresses their shared experiences, “Creating timeless memories at Nanuku that we’ll treasure forever, and adventuring through the island’s breathtaking wonders hand in hand with my special someone! The ultimate getaway! (With a red heart).”

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot earlier this year on 2121 February 2024 in an intimate ceremony in Goa. On 21 May, they celebrated their three-month marriage anniversary.