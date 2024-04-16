Rider Couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya show their cool style in new photos!

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the most loved and admired couples in the Hindi TV industry. Since they have known each other for a long time, the public has always been kind to them and shows them much love and support. This time, the charming and attractive couple demonstrate how to spend a perfect weekend with delicious food and riding lavish, expensive bikes in town. Take a look below.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya’s Weekend Appearance-

In a recent Instagram post, Vivek Dahiya showcased his impeccable fashion sense. His dapper ensemble, a fusion of classic and modern pieces, was a sight to behold. He effortlessly pulled off a timeless plain black t-shirt, a versatile base for his look. The addition of a stylish blue jacket with a hood cap and blue jeans added a pop of color and an urban edge to his ensemble. His sleek hairstyle, black sunglasses, and black shoes rounded off his look. The candid pictures with quirky expressions added a touch of fun to his post.

In Divyanka’s Instagram post, the actress looks stunning in a plain black T-shirt with brown full sleeves and a zip-closure jacket paired with tight blue jeans, creating a visually appealing look. The actress fashioned her classy look in a middle-parted straight hairstyle, which frames her face structure perfectly. She opted for minimal makeup with pink lips for a classy appearance and completed her outfit with black sunglasses, a brown waist belt, and shoes.

In the picture, the diva flaunts her stylish rider look with a graceful appearance. She also shared a delicious morning breakfast with avocado, an egg sandwich with two patties, ice cream, and pictures of bike helmets.

What do you think about the ‘Power Couple’ appearance? Share your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.