Aneesh S Jumaani talks about his journey from learning filmmaking to pursuing a family legacy

Aneesh S Jumaani, a third-generation astro-numerologist of the renowned Jumaani family, who started his journey as an assistant director to become an actor. But soon he walked out to take ahead the legacy of his grandfather Late Shri Bansilal M Jumaani (Pioneer & Harbinger of Science).

He says, “I was learning filmmaking under Nikkhil Advani Sir but soon walked out. I’ve always been fascinated by the intricate world of Astro-Numerology since my early years. We believe that the interplay of numbers in our lives is as close as we can get to the handwriting of God. Despite inclinations towards other professional endeavours, I had always had a soft corner towards this craft & ancient study of Numbers. My interest was piqued by observing my father, Mr. Sanjay B Jumaani, a celebrated name in the world of Numerology excelling in changing fortunes of business magnates, film stars & most importantly, the common person.”

He continues, “My dad has dedicated his life to decoding the mysteries of numbers and their influence on our lives. As I grew older, I realised that Astrology, particularly Numerology, was not just about making predictions but also about helping individuals make better decisions, understand themselves, and maximise their potential. This profound insight motivated me to dive deeper into this ancient art infusing my modern touch to it. My perspective of it would most likely be resonating with peoples’ understanding.”

Talking about his journey and learning numerology he reveals, “My journey began with years of apprenticeship under my father’s guidance. I learned the fundamental principles of Numerology, delved into the significance of numbers, and honed my skills in interpreting their meanings. Over time, I started assisting him with various aspects of his works, until now appearing on screen discussing the significance of numbers.”

“Very interestingly, Numerology is directly proportional to our planetary system, and I take great fondness in the branch of Astro-Physics. This makes me connect with it more, understanding the nature of planets better, in alignment with the numbers those planets subsequently represent,” he adds.

He concluded adding that he didn’t regret his decision to change his career from film-making to Astrology.

“The journey so far has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the positive transformations it can bring to people’s lives. It’s a humbling experience to see how a simple change in a person’s name spelling or the addition or subtraction of a specific number can have a profound impact on their well-being and success,” he adds.

“My goal is to continue my father’s legacy and make Numerology more accessible to people worldwide by virtue of technology. The journey has been enlightening, and I’m excited to see where it leads in the future as I strive to help more individuals unlock their true potential through the power of numbers,” he ends.