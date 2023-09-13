Lifestyle | Personalities

Aneesh S Jumaani talks about his journey from learning filmmaking to pursuing a family legacy

Aneesh S Jumaani, talks about his brave move from opting out of filmmaking to join his father, as the third-generation astro-numerologist in the family. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Sep,2023 16:22:55
Aneesh S Jumaani talks about his journey from learning filmmaking to pursuing a family legacy 851192

Aneesh S Jumaani, a third-generation astro-numerologist of the renowned Jumaani family, who started his journey as an assistant director to become an actor. But soon he walked out to take ahead the legacy of his grandfather Late Shri Bansilal M Jumaani (Pioneer & Harbinger of Science).

He says, “I was learning filmmaking under Nikkhil Advani Sir but soon walked out. I’ve always been fascinated by the intricate world of Astro-Numerology since my early years. We believe that the interplay of numbers in our lives is as close as we can get to the handwriting of God. Despite inclinations towards other professional endeavours, I had always had a soft corner towards this craft & ancient study of Numbers. My interest was piqued by observing my father, Mr. Sanjay B Jumaani, a celebrated name in the world of Numerology excelling in changing fortunes of business magnates, film stars & most importantly, the common person.”

He continues, “My dad has dedicated his life to decoding the mysteries of numbers and their influence on our lives. As I grew older, I realised that Astrology, particularly Numerology, was not just about making predictions but also about helping individuals make better decisions, understand themselves, and maximise their potential. This profound insight motivated me to dive deeper into this ancient art infusing my modern touch to it. My perspective of it would most likely be resonating with peoples’ understanding.”

Talking about his journey and learning numerology he reveals, “My journey began with years of apprenticeship under my father’s guidance. I learned the fundamental principles of Numerology, delved into the significance of numbers, and honed my skills in interpreting their meanings. Over time, I started assisting him with various aspects of his works, until now appearing on screen discussing the significance of numbers.”

“Very interestingly, Numerology is directly proportional to our planetary system, and I take great fondness in the branch of Astro-Physics. This makes me connect with it more, understanding the nature of planets better, in alignment with the numbers those planets subsequently represent,” he adds.

He concluded adding that he didn’t regret his decision to change his career from film-making to Astrology.

“The journey so far has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the positive transformations it can bring to people’s lives. It’s a humbling experience to see how a simple change in a person’s name spelling or the addition or subtraction of a specific number can have a profound impact on their well-being and success,” he adds.

“My goal is to continue my father’s legacy and make Numerology more accessible to people worldwide by virtue of technology. The journey has been enlightening, and I’m excited to see where it leads in the future as I strive to help more individuals unlock their true potential through the power of numbers,” he ends.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Latest Stories

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan & Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Janmashtami Mahasangam: Mohan and Radha play cupid to Shiv and Shakti 851188
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan & Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Janmashtami Mahasangam: Mohan and Radha play cupid to Shiv and Shakti
Ram Kamal celebrates his birthday in Kolkata after 20 years! 851182
Ram Kamal celebrates his birthday in Kolkata after 20 years!
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Romi makes an intriguing entry 851180
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Romi makes an intriguing entry
I always expect that I should be excellent in my craft: Rohit Chandel 851165
I always expect that I should be excellent in my craft: Rohit Chandel
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the perfect protein shake for all emotions: Amit Behl 851157
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the perfect protein shake for all emotions: Amit Behl
Exclusive: Saurabh Goyal joins the cast of Jio Studios’ Laal Batti 851153
Exclusive: Saurabh Goyal joins the cast of Jio Studios’ Laal Batti
Read Latest News