Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress who majorly works in Bollywood as well as South cinema. The diva came into prominence through her amazing on-screen performances. Recently, she gave a couple of hits like Doctor G and Thank God, which kept her buzzing into the spotlight. Besides being a versatile actress, she is quite a fitness freak who loves to spend her time working out in the gym. The picturesque figure and healthy body prove her dedicated workout sessions. And here’s the actress’s story about turning her love for fitness into business.

Rakul Preet Singh, after being a successful actress, launched her three franchises of functional training gyms. Among these two gyms are in Hyderabad at Gachibowli and Kokapet and the other one in Visakhapatnam. While in an interview, she said, “I work out every day. My friends say that I became an actress by chance, I should have become a gym trainer. I am the grumpiest and most irritable person if I don’t work out for two days. You cannot have a conversation with me.”

Rakul Preet Singh has earned more than crores throughout the years. She appears in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi films. She made her debut in 2009 with Gilli film in Kannada cinema. She is now ranked among one of the best actresses in the industry. Her amazing performance earned her several accolades.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh appeared in Chhatriwali on 20 January 2023. Earlier, she was seen in Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and in Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Next, she will feature in Ayalaan, Sivakarthikeyan, Isha Kopikar, and Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal. Rakul Preet Singh is a versatile diva making fans crazy about her.

