Isha Ambani grabs majority stake of 51% in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma

With this collaboration, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. and Ed-a-Mamma are poised to create a conscious and sustainable future in the world of children's fashion, showcasing the power of purpose-driven partnerships in the fashion industry.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Sep,2023 17:00:34
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt‘s conscious clothing brand’s collaboration for children and maternity wear, Ed-a-Mamma, have entered into a joint venture. RRVL will acquire a 51% majority stake in Ed-a-Mamma, aiming to propel the brand’s growth while championing sustainability and responsible fashion for the younger generation.

About Ed-a-Mamma

Ed-a-Mamma, known for its commitment to ethical sourcing and eco-conscious production processes, aligns perfectly with Reliance Brands Limited’s vision of fostering a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. The partnership signifies a significant step towards promoting responsible fashion, resonating with Ed-a-Mamma’s core proposition of sustainability.

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., expressed admiration for Ed-a-Mamma’s strong purpose and unique design ethos. She emphasized how the brand’s meticulous attention to detail in sourcing materials ethically and its eco-conscious production processes align seamlessly with Reliance Brands’ vision.

Isha Ambani on the collaboration

Interestingly, on a personal note, Isha Ambani shared how her connection with Alia Bhatt goes beyond business. Their children, Alia’s daughter, and Isha’s twins, were born just two weeks apart. Coincidentally, they both wore Ed-a-Mamma maternity wear during their pregnancies and now dress their children in Ed-a-Mamma kids wear, which has won their hearts.

Alia Bhatt’s take

Alia Bhatt, speaking about the joint venture, highlighted the synergy between herself and Isha Ambani as new mothers discussing the needs of mothers. She expressed her excitement about the partnership and the potential for Ed-a-Mamma to reach more children and parents while continuing to inspire a love for nature through their products.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

