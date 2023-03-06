Rashmika Mandanna is a busy celebrity handling her projects down South and in Bollywood with great elan. She recently enthralled the audience in the Amitabh Bachchan starrer film Goodbye. Rashmika has always been a spirited actress, full of passion for the work she takes up on hand. And now, she is engaging us in something new!! This time it is an advertisement for which she has endorsed.

Seen in the new 7Up ad, Rashmika Mandanna is the best thing to watch in it!! Seen battling the heat and the summers in a casual floral dress, Rashmika is seen tasting 7Up and going berserk!! She loves it to the core, and the thirst-quenching effect the 7Up gives her is depicted well.

Throughout the ad, Rashmika is seen in her happy zone, eager to deliver!!

She writes on social media,

rashmika_mandanna

Verified

Preparing for a funnn summer with the super duper refresher..🥰💚☀️

You can check the video here to see how cool Rashmika feels after taking up her 7Up challenge.

Indeed, Rashmika has a super refresher in hand!!

