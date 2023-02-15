Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the popular South actress, who is known for her exceptional acting talent, is now an entrepreneur as well. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the actress started her fashion label called Saaki in 2020 with Sushruthi Krishna, a Miss India 2016 1st runner-up.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sushruthi opened up about teaming with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the challenges faced to keep the fashion label up and running in getting their factories to deliver goods on time due to the supply chain halt during the pandemic, and launching a new collection for the wedding season.

“For both, me and Samantha, the journey has been like this, we both are from a humble background and we have access to fashion because of the platforms that came our way-films for her and Miss India for me. But I think, back from earlier parts of our life, we would ideally look up to this kind of designer clothes. So, we thought this is the way for both of us to connect and to pin for the consumers who would love this kind of fashion and also at an affordable price. Also, I think, with a fashion sensibility point of view, it is feminine and still, both of us have an edgy take,” said Sushruthi.

She further added, “When we gave the whole project the green light, it was during the March of 2020 just when Covid started, and one of the challenges we faced was getting goods delivered on time due to a supply chain halt. Samantha was in Hyderabad and the entire team was set in Bangalore, so logistically it was very different for us to handle but we managed to navigate things between those windows.”

Adding more to the collection, she reveals, “This wedding season, we are getting more into friends of the brides or sisters of the brides’ collection. During this whole bridesmaid phase, we are introducing lehengas, a lot more party-wear dresses, and chiffon saree that are easy to drape. A collection that our generation would want to wear instead of heavy silk sarees.”

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.