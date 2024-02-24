Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heads Turn In Black Dress With Trench Coat, See Photos

Rashmika Mandanna, the sensational beauty of the South, rocked the fashion scene at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her head-turning ensemble. She was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, which became a super hit in 2023; this time, she is ruling over hearts with her fashion game.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Milan Fashion Week Glam 2024

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika dropped pictures from the event where she can be seen raising standards with her all-black look. For the Milan Fashion Week, the Pushpa actress wore a black dress with an attractive ruched pattern around the curves, sleeveless hands, and a round neckline, creating a wow moment. The classy black trench coat adds an extra dose of sophistication, creating oh-so-breathtaking visuals.

To uplift her appearance, Rashmika opts for oxidized ear cuffs that give her spectacular vibes. Her perfect side-combed short hairstyle allows her outfit to take center stage. The actress’s smokey eye makeup with rosy cheeks and nude glossy lips sealed her overall look. With her every photo, the Animal actress flaunts her charm in an edgy style, leaving us in awe of her sense of style.

Did you like Rashmika Mandanna’s Milan Fashion Week glam? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments box below.