Ananya Panday Explore Picturesque Beauty Of Milan In Italy, See Photos!

Ananya Panday is known for her acting skills and avid traveler. The Dream Girl 2 star, who is enjoying her time in Italy, is now flooding the internet with unseen glimpses from her travels. Ananya Panday recently shared glimpses of her trip to Milan, capturing the picturesque beauty of the city through her stunning photos. Here’s a look at how she styles herself during her exploration of Milan:

Ananya Panday’s Milan Trip Photos-

Taking to her Instagram post, Ananya Panday enjoys her trip to Milan as she appears in a skinny, strappy, little backless bodycon dress. She rounded off his look with a middle-parted tight, messy bun hairstyle, minimal makeup, black fluttery lashes, and matte lips. She pairs her look with a black shoulder mini bag to complete her outfit.

In the photo, the actress is posing in front of the Milan Cathedral, showcasing her backside with a charming expression. In the next photo, the actress shows a glimpse of the beautiful architecture of the Cathedral. Lastly, she also shares a sweet picture of herself, showcasing her beauty during dinner with a stunning background view.

Ananya Panday’s Work Front-

Ananya Panday will star in Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller Control and an Amazon Prime Video series called Call Me Bae. She will also collaborate with Dharma Productions with the period film Shankara, starring Akshay Kumar.

