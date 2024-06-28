Desert Safari To Aquarium: Peek Into Malavika Mohanan’s Abu Dhabi Vacation Highlights

Malavika Mohanan, well-known for making her Bollywood film debut in Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, received positive reviews for the part. She is a talented actor and a frequent social media user, engaging her followers with updates about her professional endeavors and new appearance. Devoleena shared a video showcasing her beautiful vacation adventures. Check out the video below!

Malavika Mohanan’s Vacation Video-

Taking to Instagram, Malavika Mohanan posted a video of her looking stunning in an ivory with green dots print collar, V-neckline, full sleeves, and straight maxi dress. The actress styles her look with side-partition wavy open tresses, minimal makeup, peach matte lips, and accessories with black-shaded sunglasses, a bracelet cuff, a big pink bag, and a slipper.

In the starting video, Malavika Mohanan shared a selfie picture with a beautiful background view. In the next appearance, the actress showed her golden hour in a candid side look with a beautiful view and wrote, “How glorious is this sunset over the dunes” with a white heart sticker and tagged with Desert Safari Abu Dhabi.

In the further appearance, Malavika Mohanan shared a glimpse of an aquarium with different types of fishes and wrote, “And from the desert to the sea” with sea waves and a white heart and tagged, “The National Aquarium.” The actress also shared a candid picture and a video while looking at the angel shark fish and caption, “shark overhead.” In the next appearance, Malavika shot a video of a vintage car, which is a cute little Aquarius with various fishes, and wrote, “And in dreamlike things, I saw today- a piece of the sea in a car.”

