I like being casually styled up during travel: Anindita Chatterjee

Anindita Chatterjee who is presently seen in the Colors show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, gets talking about her travel escapades. Read them to know more here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Sep,2023 11:30:41
Actress Anindita Chatterjee who is presently playing the role of Maushmi Bagchi, the mother of lead protagonist Abeer Bagchi in Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, is a travel freak.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Anindita shares the places she enjoyed going to, and also about her wishlist when it comes to travel.

Travel by plane, car, or boat What do you like?

Anything which can give me the feel of travelling like a change in scenery, climate, food etc. We are on vacation, what’s the hurry ?? So, the plane is not my preference 😊 But if I am travelling for work then definitely a plane.

Your most memorable travel was:

A trip to Uttarakhand with my entire clan.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Rome, Vatican City, Leh, Ladakh, there are many places.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My friends

 Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casually Styled up ☺️

Your top three travelling essentials:

Styled but comfortable clothes, comfortable shoes and a good camera.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Hills…..I love hills

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

With someone, mostly with my friends

Any road trip experience:

I travelled to Ahmedabad from Bhopal. The travelling was quite thrilling because we crossed the border at night which was infected by dacoits at that time…Nothing happened as we crossed the border with a convoy, but it was scary.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Ohhh I love to do all three of it… I love to try the special food of the place I am in. At night I love to sing or dance to ward off the tiredness.

Srividya Rajesh

