I love the hills and beaches: Keerti Nagpure

Actress Keerti Nagpure who is seen in the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a travel freak by nature. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Keerti talks about her favourite place of destination, her favourite road trips and more.

Read them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I will travel by car.

Your most memorable travel was:

Every trip is related to a certain memory. Recently, I had travelled to Dubai with my entire family. That was a memorable one.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar. I love to go to these places whenever I am free.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My sister.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual always, as they are comfortable.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Headphones, a portable charger and my diary and pen.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I like all of them. I love the hills and beaches. I am from Pune. So I am always habitual of going to beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling even if it is with company or solo. I had travelled to the USA alone once. I am also used to travelling with company. I enjoy it all the more when I travel with company. When I travel alone, I read my books and listen to songs.

Any road trip experience:

I have lots. But when I was out of India with my sister and brother-in-law, we travelled from LA to Vegas. We took a Zoom car and travelled 500 Km. It was so hot that I could not sit. But this was a very different experience. Also, I have travelled on road trips with friends to Goa. So travelling on road trips takes you to a new high.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating. I love to eat while travelling.