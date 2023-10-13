I love the hills and beaches: Keerti Nagpure

Actress Keerti Nagpure who is seen in the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a travel freak by nature. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Keerti talks about her favourite place of destination, her favourite road trips and more.
Read them here.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
I will travel by car.
Your most memorable travel was:
Every trip is related to a certain memory. Recently, I had travelled to Dubai with my entire family. That was a memorable one.
Vacation spot you long to go:
Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar. I love to go to these places whenever I am free.
Your favorite travel buddy:
My sister.
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Casual always, as they are comfortable.
Your top three traveling essentials:
Headphones, a portable charger and my diary and pen.
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
I like all of them. I love the hills and beaches. I am from Pune. So I am always habitual of going to beaches.
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
I love travelling even if it is with company or solo. I had travelled to the USA alone once. I am also used to travelling with company. I enjoy it all the more when I travel with company. When I travel alone, I read my books and listen to songs.
Any road trip experience:
I have lots. But when I was out of India with my sister and brother-in-law, we travelled from LA to Vegas. We took a Zoom car and travelled 500 Km. It was so hot that I could not sit. But this was a very different experience. Also, I have travelled on road trips with friends to Goa. So travelling on road trips takes you to a new high.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Eating. I love to eat while travelling.