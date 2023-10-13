Lifestyle | Travel

I love the hills and beaches: Keerti Nagpure

Keerti Nagpure the talented actress who is presently seen in Zee TV's Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, loves to travel. She enjoys every travel occasion that she is part of.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Oct,2023 16:40:09
Actress Keerti Nagpure who is seen in the role of Tulsi in Zee TV’s popular show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a travel freak by nature. In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Keerti talks about her favourite place of destination, her favourite road trips and more.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I will travel by car.

Your most memorable travel was:

Every trip is related to a certain memory. Recently, I had travelled to Dubai with my entire family. That was a memorable one.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar. I love to go to these places whenever I am free.

Your favorite travel buddy:

My sister.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Casual always, as they are comfortable.

Your top three traveling essentials:

Headphones, a portable charger and my diary and pen.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

I like all of them. I love the hills and beaches. I am from Pune. So I am always habitual of going to beaches.

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I love travelling even if it is with company or solo. I had travelled to the USA alone once. I am also used to travelling with company. I enjoy it all the more when I travel with company. When I travel alone, I read my books and listen to songs.

Any road trip experience:

I have lots. But when I was out of India with my sister and brother-in-law, we travelled from LA to Vegas. We took a Zoom car and travelled 500 Km. It was so hot that I could not sit. But this was a very different experience. Also, I have travelled on road trips with friends to Goa. So travelling on road trips takes you to a new high.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

Eating. I love to eat while travelling.

Srividya Rajesh

