Lifestyle | Travel

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers

It appears that Bollywood celebrities this year preferred the beaches and waters of the Maldives. Here is a look back at the stunning Maldives landscape as seen through the eyes of Bollywood celebrities, where practically everyone is currently spending their beach vacations

Author: Aarti Chaurasiya
04 May,2023 22:05:39
Celebrities from Bollywood have traveled the globe in the last year, from Paris to New York. It appears that Bollywood stars this year preferred the beaches and oceans of the Maldives, despite the fact that many flooded our social media feed with lush foliage films and charming snow-filled images.

Let’s take a look back at the incredible Maldives environment through our favorite Bollywood actors’ social media profiles now that practically everyone is enjoying their beach vacations in the Indian Ocean.

Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor captured every moment of her Maldives holiday, from moonlit photos to steamy pictures.

The Mili actress not only unwinds at the beach while sipping coconut water, but she also delighted in late-night dinner outings and ferry cruises on the island.
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780940

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780931

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780932

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780933

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780934

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780935

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780936

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780938

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780937

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780939

Disha Patani
Disha Patani’s bikini images regularly go viral online, and her Maldives photos did the same thing once more. In her Maldives photo dump, Disha displayed her statuesque physique while lounging in the water while wearing a pink bikini.
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780942

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780941

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780944

Katrina Kaif With Hubby Vicky Kaushal
The B-town power couple traveled to the island nation to celebrate the Ek Tha Tiger actress’ 39th birthday with their close friends and family.
Several family members traveled to the Maldives to celebrate Katrina’s birthday, including Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, and Sunny Kaushal. They also shared a number of photos from their trip on social media. Everyone appeared to be having fun, as evidenced by the pictures taken at the beach and in the pool.
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780945

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780947

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780946

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780948

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780949

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780951

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780950

Sonakshi Sinha
The Bollywood diva delighted in a quick visit to the picturesque island! Sonakshi put her feet into the refreshing ocean water while wearing a blue and green outfit to escape the heat.
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780957

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780952

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780954

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780953

Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780955

Tara Sutaria
The lovely island was also where actress Tara Sutaria spent her birthday! The Student of the Year 2 star spent time at the Maldives beaches and had breakfast by the pool as she turned 27.
Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers 780959

The Maldives was on every Bollywood star’s travel wish list because of the area’s beautiful waters, white sand beaches, and limitless swimming opportunities.

About The Author
Aarti Chaurasiya

Aarti Chaurasiya besides being a teacher by profession I am a writer by passion. I like dealing with diverse individuals and am constantly looking to learn new things. I enjoy travelling to new places and playing badminton.

