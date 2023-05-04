Janhvi Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Maldives Vacation Lovers

It appears that Bollywood celebrities this year preferred the beaches and waters of the Maldives. Here is a look back at the stunning Maldives landscape as seen through the eyes of Bollywood celebrities, where practically everyone is currently spending their beach vacations

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor captured every moment of her Maldives holiday, from moonlit photos to steamy pictures.

The Mili actress not only unwinds at the beach while sipping coconut water, but she also delighted in late-night dinner outings and ferry cruises on the island.



Disha Patani

Disha Patani’s bikini images regularly go viral online, and her Maldives photos did the same thing once more. In her Maldives photo dump, Disha displayed her statuesque physique while lounging in the water while wearing a pink bikini.



Katrina Kaif With Hubby Vicky Kaushal

The B-town power couple traveled to the island nation to celebrate the Ek Tha Tiger actress’ 39th birthday with their close friends and family.

Several family members traveled to the Maldives to celebrate Katrina’s birthday, including Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan, and Sunny Kaushal. They also shared a number of photos from their trip on social media. Everyone appeared to be having fun, as evidenced by the pictures taken at the beach and in the pool.



Sonakshi Sinha

The Bollywood diva delighted in a quick visit to the picturesque island! Sonakshi put her feet into the refreshing ocean water while wearing a blue and green outfit to escape the heat.



Tara Sutaria

The lovely island was also where actress Tara Sutaria spent her birthday! The Student of the Year 2 star spent time at the Maldives beaches and had breakfast by the pool as she turned 27.



The Maldives was on every Bollywood star’s travel wish list because of the area’s beautiful waters, white sand beaches, and limitless swimming opportunities.