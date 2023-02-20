Young and talented Nikhil Vijay, who is known for Hostel Daze, Gullak and Uncommon Sense with Saloni, loves to travel and explore new places. The actor got in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com for our travel segment and revealed his travel buddy, road trip experience, and more.
Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?
I prefer travelling by car.
Your most memorable travel was:
I went to London last year for 45 days and it has my best memories of travel.
Vacation spot you long to go:
Varanasi.
Your favorite travel buddy:
My girlfriend
Styled up or Casual during travel:
Styled Up
Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:
Beaches
Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?
I like travelling both ways.
Any road trip experience:
I did a road trip with my brother from Delhi to Bombay just after Lockdown. It was super fun.
Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?
Eating.