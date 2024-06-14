Vacay Goals: Manushi Chhillar Gives Us Sneak Peek Into Her Special Italy Trip

Manushi Chhillar, the Bollywood actress, is an avid traveler. She always gives us major travel goals with exciting adventures. She recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of her enchanting trip to Italy. Her vacation photos are nothing short of a dream, capturing the essence of Italian charm and elegance. Here’s a closer look at her special Italy trip:

Manushi Chhillar’s Italy Trip-

Taking to her Instagram post, the diva showcases her trip fashion in a floral dress. The outfit features a strappy, sweetheart neckline and a corset-fitted flared maxi dress with vibrant prints, which gives her a classy vibe. She finishes her look with a middle-parted low bun hairstyle, loose side bangs, and minimal makeup with matte lips. To complement her look, she wears a silver necklace and a bracelet paired with a criss-cross body sling bag and sunglasses.

In one of the photos, the actress is basking in the sunshine, her face radiating joy and contentment on the street. She also shares candid moments, showing her carefree and happy side. The diva also posts a heartwarming picture with a dog in a lush green setting, a portrait of a nature view, and a tunnel full of wooden barrels. She also indulges in a delicious meal, enjoying a plate of pasta with cheese, black pepper, and a glass of champagne. Lastly, she shares a breathtaking sunset view, flaunting a silhouette hour in Toscana.

