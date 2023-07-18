ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Photos

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara

Anupama Parameswaran is a renowned South actress. She has an impeccable fashion sense. Here check out her new avatar in the blue outfit in the latest Instagram dump

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 Jul,2023 10:00:27
Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834736

Anupama Parameswaran is one of South cinema’s most famous and talented actresses. Her acting skills and social media presence keep her buzzing in the headlines. In contrast, her impeccable fashion makes her a top choice for designers. The diva is grabbing attention with her new blue-ming look in sharara.

Anupama Parameswaran Blue-ming Look

The diva shared the latest pictures on her Instagram profile. She wore a captivating satin ruffle kurta paired with matching sharara pants. A pair of gold hoop earrings rounded her look. Her sparkling blue eye shadow blushed cheeks, and nude lips added to her beauty. At the same time, she looked gorgeous with her dense curls. Though it gets tangled, she embraces her curly hairstyle.

Anupama Parameswaran flaunted her blue-ming look throughout the striking pictures. Her beautiful smile caught our attention, surrounded by blue drapes and black curls. She captioned her post, “Blumed in chaos.” She embraced the modern ethnicity by Pooja Kankariya. You can steal her look for the mehendi function, sangeet ceremony, and other functions.

The actress has massive fandom on her profile, with 13.9 million followers. Her regular share of pictures and videos keeps her fans engaged with her. She has been part of films like Premam. James and Alice, Kodi, Tej I Love You, Kurup, and many others.

 

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834737

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834738

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834739

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834740

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834741

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834742

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834743

Anupama Parameswaran 'blue-ming' in satin ruffle sharara 834744

 

Did you like Anupama Parameswaran’s blue-ming look? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran's Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch 780990
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran’s Latest Reel Video Of Showing Baby Picture Vs Now? Watch
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic 780699
Anupama Parameswaran is divine beauty to behold in saree, see pic
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree 779178
Anupama Parameswaran Looks Gorgeous In A Copper Peach Floral Printed Saree
Anupama Parameswaran's Haircare Routine To Follow For Curly Hair 776363
Anupama Parameswaran’s Haircare Routine To Follow For Curly Hair
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran's Singing Video In Yellow Cotton Saree? Watch! 772491
Have You Seen Anupama Parameswaran’s Singing Video In Yellow Cotton Saree? Watch!
Sai Pallavi VS Anupama Parameswaran: Who Is Heartthrob In Saree? 768692
Sai Pallavi VS Anupama Parameswaran: Who Is Heartthrob In Saree?
Latest Stories
Watch: OMG 2's Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat 834848
Watch: OMG 2’s Oonchi Oonchi Waadi Is A Soulful Treat
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja's voice 834843
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer gets attracted towards Neerja’s voice
Star Bharat's show 'Na Umra Ki Seema Ho' actress Rachna Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV! 834842
Star Bharat’s show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ actress Rachna Mistry shares her experience of romancing a character older than her on TV!
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service 834841
MX Player and DistroTV partner to build India’s largest Live TV Streaming Service
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry 834834
Udaariyaan Spoiler: Families persuade Ekam and Nehmat to marry
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return 834828
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa reveals the real reason for her return
Read Latest News