10 Times Nora Fatehi Stuns In Body-Hugging Gowns, Proving Her Perfect Bollywood Figure

Nora Fatehi is widely known for her dancing skills and fashion appearance. She has consistently impressed her fans with her impeccable style, especially in Western fit, on Instagram photoshoots. Today, Nora is here to prove that her physique is perfect for Bollywood with her statement body-hugging gown. Take a look at the photos below!

Nora Fatehi’s Body-Hugging Gown Looks-

Blue Mermaid Gown

This blue corset bodice with a fitting skirt defines Nora’s figure. However, the mermaid body-fitted shape raises the outfit’s oomph factor. So, this can be your ultimate choice to rock a minimal look.

Bodycon Cut-Out Gown

The charm of a shiny Western gown never ceases to impress. So, flaunt your fiery figure in a body-fitting side waist cut-out, with shimmery and glam makeup, which enhances her gorgeous physique.

Sheer Train Gown

A sheer studed work gown with a train bodycon look is a show-stealer. Her fashionable front bang hairstyle and captivating makeup look mesmerizing.

Sequin Gown

Nora Fatehi looks glamorous in a red sequin bodycon gown with a side-train appearance, which gives an actress oomph factor, and her wavy hair with attractive makeup is on point.

Halter-Neck Gown

Nora stuns her look with a halter-neckline bodycon gown. Pearl-studded elements enhance her toned physique beauty.

Fringe Sleeves Gown

A fringe-sleeve gown featuring a bodycon fit with studded can be a center of attraction for her physique. Her front bangs, wavy hairstyle, and glam makeup make her look more attractive.

High-Neck Gown

Nora Fatehi steals attention in a high-neck diamond studded with a daring bodycon gown paired with the glam look, highlighting her toned physique and dazzling appearance.

Strapless Gown

Raising the fashion bar, Nora rocks her look in a strapless multi-color hue, giving it a glam appearance. Her bodycon dress with balloon jacket left us spellbound, making her breathtakingly beautiful.

Backless Gown

Flaunting style in a videsi look, Nora embraced her look in a maroon high-neckline bodycon gown and backless details accentuating her fiery back. The way she poses in the photos makes hearts flutter.

Glittery Gown

Nora Fatehi is an absolute show-stealer. She opts for a sheer diamond embellishment all over the gown, which gives her glam outfit a jaw-dropping appearance. The diva bun look with heavy base makeup left us swooning with her stunning physique.

Nora Fatehi’s impeccable sense of style and ability to wear body-hugging gowns with such grace and elegance makes her a true fashion icon in Bollywood.