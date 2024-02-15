3 Lessons Malavika Mohanan Learned About Love And Romance

Today is the day of love that is Valentine’s Day, and so the South beauty Malavika Mohanan is celebrating this day in the most unique way. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos in a new hot look, wearing a white and red dress that looks oh-so-breathtaking. That’s not all! She revealed the three lessons she learned from love and romance.

Malavika wrote, “3 love lessons I learnt beyond the romanticised notions of love & romance.” Further, in the long paragraphs, she reveals those three things. The first thing is to find a person who aligns with the future version of yourself. Someone who can handle you and help you come back on track and achieve what you wish to, as there is always a supportive man behind a successful woman.

The second lesson Malavika revealed is peace of mind. The actress further explains that it is not easy to maintain passionate love and romance. She emphasizes that peace of mind is very important in a relationship and also that ups and downs should have a balance, and that downs should not outweigh the ups.

The lesson the actress revealed is to listen to actions and not words. She highlights the point that one should understand the person with their actions and not what they promise or talk big.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box.