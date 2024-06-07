3 Must-have Co-ord Sets From Genelia Deshmukh’s Aesthetic Wardrobe

Genelia Deshmukh is a heartthrob of Bollywood. Though she has been away from work for years, the actress keeps her fans entertained through her social media presence. However, her sense of fashion remains in top buzz. Her fashion choices are a blend of elegance and playful charm. The actress effortlessly combines contemporary trends with classic style, often bringing vibrant and chic options. Also, her fashion choices reflect her bubbly personality and sophisticated taste. Among several choices, her latest three co-ord sets are must-haves in your wardrobe if you love classy style.

Floral Printed Co-ord Set

It’s a perfect fit for your wardrobe. To style your look for parties or casual days, this floral-printed colorful co-ord set is the best choice. The blazer-type creamy shirt paired with matching flared pants makes a good combination, while the blissful floral prints all over add a colorful touch.

Sequined Co-ord Set

Upgrade your bossy look like Genelia in this sequined co-ord set. It’s a must-have in your wardrobe to slay your bossy look. The long blazer with a v-neck looks attractive with the flared bottom. The sparkling sequins all over add a trendy touch. With simple golden accessories and makeup, you can look Stunning in this pair.

Blue Co-ord Set

Show your inner diva like Genelia in a stunning blue co-ord set. The padded shoulder corset bodice and high waist trendy bottom give her a Gen-Z-inspired look. The actress adds some spice with golden hoops and a sleek hairstyle.