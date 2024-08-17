5 Classy Blouse Designs Inspired by Rashmika Mandanna To Pair With Lehengas

Rashmika Mandanna started her career in South Indian films before entering Bollywood with the movie “Animal.” She has come a long way and has proven her versatility. She is renowned for her elegant and sophisticated fashion choices. With her impeccable taste, she continues to set style trends. If you are preparing for a special occasion and want to enhance your lehenga look, consider these five classy blouse designs inspired by Rashmika Mandanna. Each design brings a touch of elegance and modernity, ensuring that you look stunning at any event.

Classy Lehenga Blouse Designs Inspired By Rashmika Mandanna

1. Red Embroidery Blouse

Rashmika looks stunning in a red high-waist flared lehenga with floral embroidery and a side tassel. She pairs it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline in the front and a backless back, adding a touch of glamour to her outfit. The ensemble is completed with a dupatta featuring floral cut-outs. She accessorizes with gold jewelry and styles her look with wavy open tresses and glamorous makeup, including red lips, to enhance her regal and refined appearance.

2. Shimmery Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a bronze shimmery pleated flared lehenga and dupatta. She paired it with a matching strappy sleeveless blouse with a deep square front neckline and backless. It’s a sophisticated choice that adds a touch of grace and refinement. The actress styled her look with a puffy ponytail, wavy open hairstyle, brown-shaded makeup, contrast creamy pink lips, and accessories. Her earrings and rings create a striking look that complements the lehenga beautifully and adds an element of ethereal charm.

3. Deep Leaf Neck Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a white high-waist floor-length lehenga with intricate embroidery work. She pairs it with a sheer dupatta and a matching blouse, featuring a sleeveless deep leaf neckline with a tassel attached to the hemline, adding a touch of modern sophistication that highlights the back. The actress completes her look with wavy open hair, pink makeup, and minimal accessories, creating a graceful and fashionable statement.

4. Green Tassel Blouse

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a green lehenga. The outfit features threadwork on a flared floor-length lehenga and a matching blouse embellished with tassels all over the blouse. The blouse has spaghetti straps and a U-neckline, bringing a contemporary twist to the traditional look. She complements her outfit with a wavy open hairstyle, glamorous makeup with peach matte lips, and accessories featuring silver and green stonework, adding a touch of elegance and modern flair to her ensemble.

5. Classic Plunge Square Neck Embroidery Blouse

South diva Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in a blue lehenga adorned with handwoven embroidered threadwork on a flared lehenga, a matching blouse with a front plunge square neck half-sleeves embroidery blouse, and a sheer dupatta with white threadwork border. The actress styles her look with a sleek half-tied hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach matte lip, and accessories with gold jhumkas and a ring that complements your lehenga while adding a refined and stylish touch.

Rashmika Mandanna’s elegant blouse designs provide various stylish options to elevate your lehenga ensemble. Embrace these inspirations and prepare to shine in your next lehenga look.